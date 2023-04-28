FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,834 First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTRI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.