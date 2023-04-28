FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NASDAQ FTAIN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 9,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35.
About FTAI Aviation
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAIN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.