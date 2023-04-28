FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.
FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 285,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $29.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.05%.
FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
