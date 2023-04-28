FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 285,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

