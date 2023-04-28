FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 248,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 875,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

