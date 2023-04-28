FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE FTAI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 248,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 875,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
