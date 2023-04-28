FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Travel + Leisure Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Travel + Leisure’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.4 %

TNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.