FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 4.1 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.