FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Boosted by Raymond James

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$23.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.65. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
