FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Boosted by Raymond James

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.8 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.93.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$23.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.65. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.