FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Lifted by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.37. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Centene Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNC. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

