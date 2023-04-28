FY2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Cut by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.