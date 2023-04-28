G999 (G999) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,233.30

G999 (G999) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,233.30 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00039065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

