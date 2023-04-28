Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,179,757 shares.

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper Belt project situated in Botswana; Kashitu Zinc project and Luansobe Copper project located in Zambia; Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold projects situated in Zimbabwe; Shinganda Copper and Gold project located in central Zambia; Ferber project situated in Nevada, the United States; and Glenover Rare Earth project located in Limpopo, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

