Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $165.76

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.76 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 179.01 ($2.24). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 445,869 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Galliford Try Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,493.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.
Galliford Try Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.12), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($526,904.46). 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
Further Reading
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.