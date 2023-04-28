Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $165.76

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.76 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 179.01 ($2.24). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 445,869 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,493.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.12), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($526,904.46). 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Further Reading

