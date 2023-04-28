Galxe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.10 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00006046 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $114.74 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

