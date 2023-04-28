GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 13.3% Higher

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 1,213,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 454,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 442,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

