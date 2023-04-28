GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
JOB stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.
About GEE Group
