GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

JOB stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

