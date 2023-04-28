Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.75 and last traded at $96.98. 400,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,257,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,259,000 after purchasing an additional 291,522 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.