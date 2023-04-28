General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.36.

GD opened at $215.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average is $236.98. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

