GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.51

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $10.74. GeoPark shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 165,330 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
GeoPark Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoPark (GPRK)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.