GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.51

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $10.74. GeoPark shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 165,330 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.