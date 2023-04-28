GICTrade (GICT) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $97.82 million and approximately $10,507.50 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.98721172 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14,323.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

