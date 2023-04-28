GICTrade Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $97.20 million and approximately $14,987.04 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97025699 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,177.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

