Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,162. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

