Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.72 billion.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 8,586,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

