Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ GOODN opened at $17.40 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 8.65%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

