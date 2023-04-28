Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ GAINZ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Read More

