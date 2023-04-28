Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.