Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $68.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

