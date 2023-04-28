Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 7,365 Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.05% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 113.6% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

