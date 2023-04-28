Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

