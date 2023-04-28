Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.26% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 691.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FDHY stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

