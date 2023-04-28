Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 14,921 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.