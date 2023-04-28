Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $347,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

