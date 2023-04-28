Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $387,000 in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $24.42 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

