Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $627,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

