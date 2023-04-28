Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $363,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,920,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.