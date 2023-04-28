Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $405,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

