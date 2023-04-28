Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.18) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.49) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.74) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 3rd. AlphaValue cut Glencore to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.81) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 613.33 ($7.66).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 473.20 ($5.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 475.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.88. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 106.98 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.30).

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 3,428.57%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.