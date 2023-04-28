Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 610 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.74) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 670 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.99) to GBX 575 ($7.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $607.00.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Glencore Increases Dividend
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLNCY)
