Glendon Capital Management LP Invests $32.91 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,910,000. Chord Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $143.14. 230,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

