Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 557,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
