Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 557,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

