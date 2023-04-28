Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

