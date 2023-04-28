Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,287,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 239,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

