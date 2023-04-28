Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

Globant Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Globant stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $153.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,729. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.