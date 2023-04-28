GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 325,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,551,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.17 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

