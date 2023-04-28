Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,944.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,854 shares of company stock worth $12,779,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

