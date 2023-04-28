Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Costamare comprises 1.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Costamare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 179.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 168,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,352. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

CMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

