Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Aurora Acquisition makes up approximately 3.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Aurora Acquisition worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AURC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 107.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AURC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

