Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 42,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.