Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,699 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp V comprises about 8.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,983,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,704,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCV stock remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. 1,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

