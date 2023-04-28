Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 150.0% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRAC remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

