Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV comprises approximately 2.3% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,834,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,536 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSTD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.